MLW Announces First-Ever Battle Riot For July TV Taping

– MLW has announced the first-ever “Battle Riot” for their July TV taping in New York City. You can see the full announcement below, which describes the Battle Riot as a royal rumble/street fight mashup.` The taping takes place in New York City on July 19th

MLW’s July 19th card will literally be the biggest Major League Wrestling show ever. MLW today announced that it will present the first-ever Battle Riot® featuring 40 participants as the main event of its July 19th card and FUSION TV taping in New York City at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY.

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries! And there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Hypothetically Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy can get a grappler down, put each arm in an arm bar, while 2 guys put him in ankle locks to tap him out! Anything is possible July 19th in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner Get? The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Participants will be announced starting next week.

“We’re going to stack the undercard. You got to when you come to NYC. This is going to be our biggest show ever in sheer numbers, matches and star power,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Plus, it’s a TV taping for MLW FUSION on beIN Sports! Tickets start at $20 at MLWTickets.com!

Be there for the first national televised pro-wrestling live event emanating from Queens, NYC in almost 18 years!

The Melrose Ballroom will play host to the highly anticipated event and MLW is bringing no shortage of star power to celebrate, as World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, Barrington Hughes, Maxwell J. Friedman, Sami Callihan, Salina de la Renta and ACH are all confirmed.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at just $20. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm Eastern) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW Talent plus complimentary poster.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.