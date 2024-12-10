MLW Announces Gravity Gamble Match for Kings of Colosseum

– Major League Wrestling announced a Gravity Gamble Match for the MLW Kings of Colosseum show scheduled for January 11 in Dallas, Texas. It will feature Trevor Lee vs. Mads Krule Krugger vs. Akira vs. Matthew Justice vs. BRG. You can see the full announcement below:

The First-Ever Gravity Gamble Match Debuts at Kings of Colosseum in Dallas on January 11.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the first ever Gravity Gamble match: Trevor Lee vs. Mads Krule Krugger vs. AKIRA vs. Matthew Justice vs. BRG for MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

On January 11, MLW will unleash the groundbreaking Gravity Gamble match at the highly anticipated Kings of Colosseum event in Dallas. Designed to push the boundaries of combat sports, this innovative concept will see five fearless combatants battle for the ultimate prize: a golden contract guaranteeing a title shot.

The Rules of the Gravity Gamble Match:

Suspended high above the ring are several briefcases. Some hold devastating weapons, others are empty, but only one contains the golden contract for a championship opportunity. Combatants must climb ladders, risking life and limb, as they gamble on selecting the right briefcase. The match ends only when the golden contract is revealed, making every moment a thrilling combination of strategy and mayhem.

Eric Bischoff Unveils a New Era of Carnage

Revealed by legendary wrestling mind Eric Bischoff during ONE-SHOT (watch), the Gravity Gamble match builds on his legacy of creating iconic stipulation matches. Known for revolutionizing wrestling with innovative ideas, Bischoff has once again redefined the sport with a concept destined to captivate fans worldwide.

Meet the Combatants:

Trevor Lee – The ultimate daredevil. Resourceful, fearless, and masterfully innovative, Lee’s high-flying style and unrelenting drive could make him the perfect competitor to unlock success in this chaotic environment.

AKIRA – An agent of carnage. Known for his sadistic resilience and using his body as a weapon, AKIRA thrives in chaotic and unpredictable environments, making him the wild card in this high-stakes gamble.

Mads Krule Krugger – Standing a monstrous 7 feet tall, Krugger is the most physically imposing force in this match. A destructive powerhouse of CONTRA, Krugger vows to crush all in his path on his way to a guaranteed title shot.

Matthew Justice – The MLW National Openweight Champion and a hardcore wrestling hell raiser. Justice lives for chaos and death-defying dives from unimaginable heights. A win in the Gravity Gamble would pave the way for a title vs. title showdown.

BRG – The cunning elitist of the Rogue Horsemen. Coming off a breakout year, BRG is as conniving as he is talented. With a penchant for exploiting opportunities, BRG aims to leapfrog the rankings and secure a guaranteed championship bout.

The Gravity Gamble promises an unforgettable spectacle of ladders, weapons, and unmatched fury. Fans will witness unparalleled chaos as these five combatants defy gravity, risking it all to grab hold of their destiny.

