MLW Announces Jim Cornette Meet & Greet

– MLW sent out the following press release, announcing an exclusive meet & greet with Jim Cornette in NYC next week.

NEW YORK — MLW’s newest member of the broadcast team, Jim Cornette, will be doing a brief meet & greet at 6pm on April 4 and on April 5 available to all ticket holders.

Jim will be at the official MLW Shop in the Melrose Ballroom pavilion on the first floor.

Jim will be personally signing 8×10 photographs for any level ticket holder. The cost is $30. Cash and credit card are both welcomed.

This will be fans’ only opportunity to do a meet and greet with Jim next week in New York City.

MLW’s April 4th and 5th cards are on the verge of selling out. Get your tickets for as low as $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Signed thus far for April 4th’s RISE OF THE RENEGADES:

NYC Street Fight for the World Championship: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Jimmy Havoc

Pentagón Jr. vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

6-Man Tables Match: The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty

Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Minoru Tanaka vs. Daga

Rey Feníx vs. Air Wolf

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Grudge Match! Ace Romero vs. Josef Samael

Gringo Loco vs. Hijo de LA Park

Rey Horus vs. Ace Austin

Plus: Jim Cornette • Low Ki • Salina de la Renta • Simon Gotch • Jacob Fatu • Myron Reed • Ariel Dominguez