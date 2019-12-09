MLW Announces July 16 Event In New York

– MLW sent out the following press release.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. this Friday December 13th at MLWTickets.com for MLW’s July 16th return to New York City at the Melrose Ballroom!

The July 16th card, entitled “Never Say Never” will feature a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS, FreeSports in UK and Ireland as well as EGO TV in Israel and StarTimes in Africa.

The Melrose Ballroom will play host to the highly anticipated event and MLW is bringing no shortage of star power to celebrate.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr.

World Tag Team Champions the Von Erichs

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Salina de la Renta

The Dynasty

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and Injustice

Mance Warner

Low Ki

And many more!

Tickets start at just $20. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 P.M.) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW fighting athletes.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.

General Public Doors Open: 6 P.M.

Showtime: 7 P.M.

