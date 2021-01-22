MLW Announces Main Event For Next Week’s Fusion

MLW has announced the main event for next week’s edition of Fusion, with Richard Holliday defending the Caribbean Heavyweight Championship against Savio Vega in a Carribean Strap Match.

Here’s the full release from MLW on the match:

MLW today announced Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday in a Caribbean Strap Match for the Caribbean Heavyweight Champion for this Wednesday, January 27 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Savio Vega will dust off the same leather strap he used in his brutal 1996 Caribbean Strap Match against Steve Austin as he looks to whip Richard Holliday like a government mule this Wednesday night.

One year after having his championship stolen from him, Savio Vega will use the same leather strap made famous 25 years ago in his pursuit to reclaim the belt he never lost from Richard Holliday.

Fighting for the people of Puerto Rico, the brawling Boricua has promised to beat and whip Richard Holliday across the ring as he touches all four corners and reclaim the coveted Caribbean Championship.

Held in the past by legends, such as: Pedro Morales, Gilberto “Gypsy Joe” Meléndez, Abdullah the Butcher, and Gorilla Monsoon, the regional title dates back decades.

Meanwhile, the smug elitist Richard Holliday readies for the war, training on an island far from the Caribbean: Martha’s Vineyard.

Is Holliday ready for the ferocity of Savio Vega? Will the Puerto Rican legend bring the championship back home to the island?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.