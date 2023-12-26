– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Matt Riddle and Satoshi Koijima will be taking part in meet and greet sessions for MLW Kings of Colosseum on Saturday, January 6 in Philadelphia. Here are all the details:

Matt Riddle & Kojima Meet & Greets Jan 6 in Philly

Tickets Now Available at MLW2300.com

MLW today announced 2 exclusive Meet & Greets at MLW Kings of Colosseum Saturday, January 6 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Matt Riddle and Satoshi Kojima will participate in individual sessions before the show at

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Pre-order and guarantee your meet and greet VIP experience now at: http://www.MLWVIP.com.

Pricing and scheduling is as follows:

Time: 6 PM-6:30 PM

When: Pre-Show Only

Where: MLW Shop Pavilion inside 2300 Arena

Pre-order at MLWVIP.com

Matt Riddle Meet & Greet

Autograph: $40

Photo: $40

Combo: $60

Pre-order at MLWVIP.com

Kojima Meet & Greet

Autograph: $40

Photo: $40

Combo: $60

Pre-order at MLWVIP.com

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, January 6 in Philadelphia.

KINGS OF COLOSSEUM TRILLER TV+ CARD

First. Time. Ever.

Matt Riddle vs. Jacob Fatu

World Heavyweight Title Fight:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Richard Holliday (with Saint Laurent)

Taipei Deathmatch for the MLW National Openweight Championship:

Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. AKIRA

World Featherweight Title Fight:

Janai Kai (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Hyper Misao (of Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling)

Love is Blind(fold) Match

Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

beIN SPORTS TV TAPING BOUTS

Satoshi Kojima vs. Sami Callihan

Nao Kakuta vs. Moka Miyamoto

Intergender Match:

Steph De Lander vs. Good Brother #3

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Salina de la Renta

World Tag Team Champions Second Gear Crew

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Delmi Exo

Tony Deppen

Ichiban

Matt Striker

Saint Laurent

Alec Price

Jesus Rodriguez

Zayda

Josh Bishop

Notorious Mimi

Tiara James

Wasted Youth

TJ Crawford

Griffin McCoy

Joe Dombrowski

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.