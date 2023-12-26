wrestling / News
MLW Announces Matt Riddle & Satoshi Kojima Meet & Greets for Kings of Colosseum
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Matt Riddle and Satoshi Koijima will be taking part in meet and greet sessions for MLW Kings of Colosseum on Saturday, January 6 in Philadelphia. Here are all the details:
MLW today announced 2 exclusive Meet & Greets at MLW Kings of Colosseum Saturday, January 6 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.
Matt Riddle and Satoshi Kojima will participate in individual sessions before the show at
🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.
Pre-order and guarantee your meet and greet VIP experience now at: http://www.MLWVIP.com.
Pricing and scheduling is as follows:
Time: 6 PM-6:30 PM
When: Pre-Show Only
Where: MLW Shop Pavilion inside 2300 Arena
Pre-order at MLWVIP.com
Matt Riddle Meet & Greet
Autograph: $40
Photo: $40
Combo: $60
Pre-order at MLWVIP.com
Kojima Meet & Greet
Autograph: $40
Photo: $40
Combo: $60
Pre-order at MLWVIP.com
Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, January 6 in Philadelphia.
KINGS OF COLOSSEUM TRILLER TV+ CARD
First. Time. Ever.
Matt Riddle vs. Jacob Fatu
World Heavyweight Title Fight:
Alex Kane (champion) vs. Richard Holliday (with Saint Laurent)
Taipei Deathmatch for the MLW National Openweight Championship:
Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. AKIRA
World Featherweight Title Fight:
Janai Kai (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Hyper Misao (of Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling)
Love is Blind(fold) Match
Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin
beIN SPORTS TV TAPING BOUTS
Satoshi Kojima vs. Sami Callihan
Nao Kakuta vs. Moka Miyamoto
Intergender Match:
Steph De Lander vs. Good Brother #3
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Salina de la Renta
World Tag Team Champions Second Gear Crew
“Filthy” Tom Lawlor
Delmi Exo
Tony Deppen
Ichiban
Matt Striker
Saint Laurent
Alec Price
Jesus Rodriguez
Zayda
Josh Bishop
Notorious Mimi
Tiara James
Wasted Youth
TJ Crawford
Griffin McCoy
Joe Dombrowski
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.