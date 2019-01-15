MLW Announces New Main Event For WrestleMania Weekend Show Following Rush’s ROH Signing

– MLW has announced a new main event for their April 4th show in New York City following the removal of Rush due to his signing with ROH. The company announced that Pentagon Jr. will now face LA Park II at the evend, which takes place during WrestleMania weekend.

The full announcement is below:

Pentagon Jr. vs. LA Park II Signed for April 4th in New York City

MLW matchmakers moved quickly to reshape the April 4th card with a big bout for a global stage. That bout will be a rematch of an encounter voted on by fans as the match of the year for the promotion: Pentagón vs. Jr. LA Park.

Two eras of greatness in lucha libre will collide as the face of death – the legendary hall of famer LA Park clashes against the man without fear Pentagón Jr in the sequel to one of MLW’s most wild brawls ever.

Pentagón Jr. vs. LA Park II will now serve as one of two main events for the April 4th card at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY.

The April 4th card now also has an official title: MLW: Rise of the Renegades.

Tickets start at just $20 at MLWTickets.com for this card. This a fan appreciate ticket available for $30 that enables fans GA access to both the April 4th and April 5th cards (that’s $15 a night!).

More matches will be announced in the weeks and months to come.