MLW Announces New Series Decoded, Premieres This Thursday

Major League Wrestling has announced the new series MLW Decoded, which will debut this Thursday on the company’s Youtube channel. The first episode will focus on Jacob Fatu. The announcement reads:



MLW DEC0DED COMING THIS THURSDAY

A Bobby Hennes joint streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel

DEC0DED, a new Major League Wrestling project by filmmaker Bobby Hennes will premiere this Thursday on MLW’s YouTube channel.

DEC0DED, a digital short, is a deep dive all access look at your favorite athletes, moments and people from the world of MLW.

Jacob Fatu will be the subject of the first DEC0DED as viewers take an all access journey alongside The “Most Dangerous Man on Planet Earth” as he embarks on a new chapter in his career while reflecting on his family and journey thus far.

