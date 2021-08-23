MLW Announces New Venue For Return To Dallas Next Year

Major League Wrestling has announced a new venue for their return to Dallas next year, as the show will take place at Gilley’s in March 2022. The event was originally scheduled for September 11 of this year, but was postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Here’s a press release:

World famous Gilley’s to host March ’22 events

Tickets now on sale at MLWDallas.com

DALLAS — Major League Wrestling will return to Dallas March 31, 2022 with Gilley’s 3,800 seat arena hosting MLW’s events.

???? Fans can purchase tickets at MLWDallas.com. All ticket holders for the originally scheduled Sept 11 event will have their tickets honored for this event.

Gilley’s is just a 10 minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

Tickets start at $18 at www.MLWDallas.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit, National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, King Muertes, Davey Richards, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Calvin Tankman, Alicia Atout and more!

More matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime