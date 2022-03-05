MLW Announces New Women’s Featherweight Division & Title in the Works

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that a new Women’s Featherweight division is currently in the works, with a championship title belt currently being designed. Here’s the full announcement:

New championship in the mix

Division to crown inaugural champion

League officials have been meeting with Cesar Duran as El Jefe looks to rev up the women’s featherweight division in the weeks and months ahead.

In fact, MLW.com has learned that the first women’s featherweight championship is being designed.

Who will make history and claim it? Sources indicate we’ll find out soon.