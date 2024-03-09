MLW Announces Once Upon A Time Special For Next Weekend

MLW is presenting its latest special next weekend in MLW Once Upon a Time. The company announced the special on Friday, which will air on March 16th on beIN SPORTS and MLW’s YouTube Channel.

The lineup for the show is as follows:

* Scramble-6 match: Ichiban vs. Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Cannonball vs. Dyln McKay

* Matt Riddle vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* CozyMAX & Alex Kane vs. Tom Lawlor, Josh Bishop & Richard Holliday

* Cesar Duran’s Azteca Lucha State of the Union

* AJ Francis vs. Mr. Thomas

* Star Jr. (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Magnus (with Cesar Duran)

* Delmi Exo vs. Zayda

* Bad Dude Tito vs. TBA

The full announcement reads: