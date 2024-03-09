wrestling / News
MLW Announces Once Upon A Time Special For Next Weekend
MLW is presenting its latest special next weekend in MLW Once Upon a Time. The company announced the special on Friday, which will air on March 16th on beIN SPORTS and MLW’s YouTube Channel.
The lineup for the show is as follows:
* Scramble-6 match: Ichiban vs. Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Cannonball vs. Dyln McKay
* Matt Riddle vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* CozyMAX & Alex Kane vs. Tom Lawlor, Josh Bishop & Richard Holliday
* Cesar Duran’s Azteca Lucha State of the Union
* AJ Francis vs. Mr. Thomas
* Star Jr. (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Magnus (with Cesar Duran)
* Delmi Exo vs. Zayda
* Bad Dude Tito vs. TBA
The full announcement reads:
MLW Presents Exclusive 2-Hour Free Special: “MLW: Once Upon A Time in New York” on March 16
Watch nationwide on beIN SPORTS and YouTube globally
Major League Wrestling (MLW) is thrilled to announce a monumental 2-hour free special event titled “MLW: Once Upon A Time in New York,” set to air on Saturday night, March 16.
Broadcasting nationwide on cable on beIN SPORTS (find a provider) and streaming live on MLW’s YouTube Channel (http://www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling).
This exclusive simulcast airs 10 pm ET, emanating from the sold-out Melrose Ballroom in New York City.
This signature event will showcase the very best of MLW’s new era featuring big stars, alongside top-ranked international fighters from New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the legendary luchadores of CMLL.
Highlighting the card is a highly anticipated showdown between two top ranked fighters: Matt Riddle vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. Witness Riddle’s unparalleled MMA clash with DBS’ crippling catch wrestling.
In the second part of the double main event, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima, Alex Kane & Okumura will take on the “Superstars®” of the World Titan Federation in a battle for supremacy… but what condition is Kojima’s knee following the WTF’s attack during the title belt ceremony?
But that’s not all – this stacked card boasts an array of thrilling matchups and must-see moments. The full card:
Set against the backdrop of New York City, this free 2-hour special promises to be an unforgettable night of wrestling action. Don’t miss out on this historic event!