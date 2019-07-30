MLW Announces Opera Cup for NYC in December

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that New York City will host the first Opera Cup in over 70 years. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, August 5 at OperaCup.com. You can check out the full press release MLW issued today below:

NYC to host first Opera Cup in over 70 years

Tickets on sale next Monday August 5 at OperaCup.com

NEW YORK — Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament.

The best of the day competed in the tournament and would often be an entree to more success, including the World Heavyweight Championship of the day. For years the cup has sat in the attic of the Hart Mansion in Calgary until the tragic passing of the last cup recipient, Stu Hart (1948 winner).

Teddy Hart inherited the Opera House Trophy Cup upon the passing of his grandfather. Inspired by the legends whose names are immortalized in plaques on the sides of the cup, Hart has donated the cup to Major League Wrestling to reignite the spirit of the greats who preceded today and tomorrow’s greats.

After a 71 year hiatus, the Opera Cup returns December 5th as MLW hosts the 2019 Opera Cup tournament at Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will be a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

