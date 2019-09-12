wrestling / News
MLW Announces Orlando Return in November
– MLW is set to return to Orlando for an international TV taping in November. The company announced that the show, MLW: Blood & Thunder, will be an MLW Fusion taping and will take place on November 9th at the GILT Nightclub. Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 AM ET at MLWTickets.com.
“Orlando built MLW into what it has become and we’re coming home with a stacked card,” said MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer. “Blood & Thunder may be the name of the event but we probably should just call it MLW fan appreciation day because we’re going to give back to the Orlando fans in a big way.”
MLW returns to Orlando Saturday November 9; Tickets go on sale this Monday https://t.co/vyS8J2WAQY pic.twitter.com/T49YKO9Pp1
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 11, 2019
