MLW Announces Paul Walter Hauser as New Executive Producer

As first reported by Deadline, Major League Wrestling announced that Paul Walter Hauser has been named as a new executive producer of the promotion. In the role, Hauser will spearhead MLW's expansion into TV and streaming rights, along with licensing opportunities.

The Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner has also signed with Artists First for representation. Here’s the full announcement:

Los Angeles, CA – [03/12/2025] – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is proud to announce that award-winning actor and wrestler Paul Walter Hauser has been elevated to the role of Executive Producer within the organization. In addition, MLW has signed with Artists First for representation, where Hauser’s management company will spearhead the brand’s expansion into TV & streaming rights, as well as brand licensing opportunities.

A longtime supporter of MLW and professional wrestling as a whole, Hauser brings a wealth of entertainment industry expertise, storytelling acumen, and passion for the sport. As Executive Producer, Hauser will play a pivotal role in shaping the creative and business direction of MLW, enhancing the promotion’s reach across media platforms, and driving new content initiatives.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, and MLW represents everything I love about the sport—hard-hitting action, compelling characters, and innovative storytelling,” said Paul Walter Hauser. “I’m thrilled to join MLW as an Executive Producer and look forward to working alongside the team to bring fans the best possible experience.”

In alignment with its expansion strategy, MLW has also partnered with Artists First, a leading management company with a strong track record in entertainment representation. Under this partnership, Artists First will guide MLW’s efforts in securing television and streaming distribution deals, as well as brand licensing partnerships, ensuring continued growth for the league in the ever-evolving sports and entertainment landscape.

“Bringing Paul Walter Hauser on board as Executive Producer and teaming up with Artists First marks a major milestone for MLW,” said Court Bauer, MLW Founder and CEO. “Paul’s passion and creative insight, combined with the industry-leading expertise of Artists First, will propel MLW to new heights and expand our presence across multiple platforms.”

This exciting development comes as MLW continues to push forward with new programming, live events, and digital content that captivate wrestling fans worldwide.

