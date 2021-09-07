wrestling / News

MLW Announces Premiere Date For Fusion ALPHA

September 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW has announced the premiere date for their Fusion ALPHA series. The company announced on Monday that the limited series will premiere on September 22nd. You can see the trailer below hyping the show and revealing the date:

