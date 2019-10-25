wrestling / News
MLW Announces Preshow For Saturday Night Superfight
– MLW issued the following press release.
CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced that it will present a LIVE Saturday Night SuperFight pre-show 7pm ET on Nov. 2 live from Cicero Stadium.
The one hour free live broadcast will feature FOUR exclusive matches from Chicago’s Cicero Stadium:
Triple Threat: CONTRA Unit vs. Dominic Garrini & Douglas James vs. Spirit Squad
Zenshi vs. El Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)
Savio Vega vs. Leo Brien
Gino “El Intocable” Medina’s debut vs. Air Wolf
HOW TO WATCH:
Date: Saturday November 2
Time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT
Cable: inDemand (available on all major cable systems) and beIN SPORTS
Satellite: DirecTV (channel 121) & DISH (channel 460 HD or 462 SD)
Stream online: FITE, MLW’s YouTube Channel (subscribe for free)
Following the pre-show, MLW invites you to purchase the live PPV broadcast of MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight on Saturday, Nov. 2 live from Cicero Stadium on pay-per-view.
The PPV will be available to stream live worldwide and on demand at FITE TV. You can pre-order at: MLW.tv.
The PPV will also be available on all major cable and satellite systems as well digital pay-per-view on iN DEMAND, Vubiquity DIRECTV and DISH.
MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight starts at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT and will be offered in HD for a suggested price of $19.95.
The expected runtime for the broadcast is approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes.
For more information about MLW and for up-to-date events information, visit www.MLW.com.
Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLWTickets.com
Signed thus far for this card:
NO DQ WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)
WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:
Teddy Hart (c) vs. Austin Aries
TEXAS TORNADO WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE FIGHT:
The Dynasty (c) vs. The Von Erich Boys
“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher
NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:
Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
STAIRWAY TO HELL MATCH!
Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner
TRIOS MATCH!
Septimo Dragon, Gringo Loco & Puma King vs. Injustice
FREE PRE-SHOW
TRIANGLE TAG TEAM MATCH!
CONTRA Unit: Simon Gotch & Ikuro Kwon vs. Dominic Garrini & Douglas James vs. Spirit Squad
Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Zenshi
Savio Vega vs. Leo Brien
The debut of Gino “El Intocable” Medina vs. Air Wolf
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Low Ki • Brian Pillman Jr. • Bestia 666 and more!
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $15 at MLWTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall
- Jim Ross Takes Issue With Seth Rollins’ Comments on AEW Being the ‘Minor Leagues,’ Says It Makes Him Look Bad
- Jim Ross on Ryback’s WWE Run Being Disappointing, Early Concerns About The Miz
- Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore