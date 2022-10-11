MLW Announces Pro Wrestling TV as New Streaming Partner

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, MLW CEO Court Bauer announced that Major League Wrestling has signed a streaming television deal with Pro Wrestling TV. Pro Wrestling TV will begin its streaming partnership with MLW starting on November 3.

Speaking on the news, Bauer stated, “Pro Wrestling TV is our new home for streaming. It kicks off in November with Battle Riot IV. We’re bringing our weekly series, Fusion, and we have some big projects coming in 2023.”

Bauer continued on the importance of the deal being Pro Wrestling TV being free of charge: “It’s so important to be on a streaming service that is free for viewers. Now, on PWTV, people will be able to access our specials and our weekly show, and it’s all going to be free. We’ll still have a linear presence on cable, as well as our long-term partner with BeIN Sports, which we’ll be sharing more about soon. Over time, our entire catalog will be available on PWTV. Since it dates back 20 years, we’ll be migrating it over in batches. You’ll be able to watch CM Punk from 2002, as well as Jacob Fatu and Microman from 2022.”

Speaking on the streaming partnership, PWTV president Brandon Blackburn added: “The acquisition of MLW is our biggest to date. We both share the same passion of creating something of real value for the pro wrestling fan. More original content is going to arrive in 2023, so we’re looking to build with MLW and help bring them to new heights.”

PWTV launched earlier this year. It currently features content from Lucha Libre AAA and Maria Kanellis’ Women’s Wrestling Army. MLW will premiere on the platform with June’s Battle Riot event, which also featured appearances by current WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett. PWTV will reportedly air exclusive content of their MLW exit when it debuts on the platform.

Bauer added, “We’re loading up our episodes and making sure we give the fans everything we have. There is a lot happening on this platform, and we’re excited to be part of it.”