wrestling / News

MLW Announces Restart Date For Next Month

October 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW updated logo

MLW has announced the date for their Restart, and it’s less than a month away. MLW revealed on Thursday that the MLW Restart will launch on November 18th. You can see the announcement video below, as well as posts by MLW talent hyping up the date.

MLW renewed its deal with BeIN Sports yesterday.

