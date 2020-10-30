wrestling / News
MLW Announces Restart Date For Next Month
MLW has announced the date for their Restart, and it’s less than a month away. MLW revealed on Thursday that the MLW Restart will launch on November 18th. You can see the announcement video below, as well as posts by MLW talent hyping up the date.
MLW renewed its deal with BeIN Sports yesterday.
A new era begins November 18:
•Wednesdays @ 7pm on @fuboSports & YouTube
•Saturdays @ 10pm on @beINSportsUSA nationwide on cable/dish#MLWFusion #TheRestart https://t.co/rvPyzzTVAF
— MLW #TheRestart (@MLW) October 30, 2020
https://t.co/TYUAj0njxa We Are Back! Wednesday November 18 is the #RESTART Activity is expected. Tune in 📺😎👍
— Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) October 30, 2020
For those of you who keep asking when is #TheRestart of @MLW fusion. It’s the 18th of November idiots ! https://t.co/xJESr4dlv3
— Salina de la Renta (@salinadelarenta) October 30, 2020
LADIES AND GENTLEMAN WE HAVE A DATE!
November 18th@MLW is back in business!
Your Boy Hammer is ready to beat some Contra ass.https://t.co/OIJYvDWDJ7
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) October 30, 2020
IT'S OFFICIAL. NOVEMBER 18TH. WE'RE BACK SUCKAAAAS! 🔥 @MLWhttps://t.co/uKHfcAlq1I pic.twitter.com/Eo24r36krN
— Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) October 30, 2020
Something we can all agree on, taking CONTRA out! #TheRestart https://t.co/qoawp5tspI via @YouTube
— Marshall Von Erich (@MarshallVonEric) October 30, 2020
