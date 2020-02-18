MLW Announces Return of Colonel Robert Parker at Intimidation Games in April

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Colonel Robert Parker will be returning to the promotion this year, and he’s been approved for a manager license. He’s set to appear at Saturday, April 18 at Intimidation Games in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium. You can see the full announcement below.

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Colonel Robert Parker has been approved for a manager license in MLW and will appear at MLW: Intimidation Games Saturday, April 18 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

While details are sketchy, the office of Colonel Robert Parker released a brief statement touting his presence at MLW’s April 18th card in Chicago at Cicero Stadium where he promises a reckoning for all in MLW (buy tickets).

But what is behind the blowhard Colonel Parker’s statement? Could he be revealing his first signee in nearly two years?

There are whispers Parker is recruiting current MLW athletes as well as some that are not presently on the roster. Many are intrigued to be managed and have their fights promoted by a man whose family’s ties in the sport of professional date back 100 years to 1920.

Southern wrestling promoter and manager Colonel Robert Parker has a sterling reputation for presenting some of the sport’s top grapplers.

The Colonel was last seen leading the charge of his Stud Stable, which came up short in the 2018 Battle Riot. In his two years managing and promoting fights for his boys in MLW, Parker managed to secure title fights and marquee bouts, beating out several others for a presence on prestigious cards.

Colonel Parker joins a trend of managers and promoters representing athletes in the MLW, including Dan Lambert and AAA co-founder Konnan.

Having managed the likes of Steve Austin, Sid Vicious and Harlem Heat as well as promoting wrestling throughout the south, Colonel Parker has a stellar track record for success in the sport.

The question is: who will be next to sign on with his Stud Stable? We’ll just have to wait and see in Chicago on April 18.