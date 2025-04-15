wrestling / News
MLW Announces Return to Los Angeles in October for Slaughterhouse
– Major League Wrestling announced an upcoming return to Los Angeles scheduled for October 4 for the promotion’s Halloween event, MLW Slaughterhouse. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, April 25. Here’s the full announcement:
LOS ANGELES – After sending shockwaves with a record-setting sellout debut, Major League Wrestling is storming back to the greater Los Angeles area on Saturday, October 4 with its annual Halloween-themed event: MLW Slaughterhouse.
Emanating live from Thunder Studios — located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810 — MLW Slaughterhouse promises a night of hellraising horrors and title fights, as Major League Wrestling unleashes its most sinister event of the year.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT at MLWLA.com, with prices starting at just $10.
Fans are urged to set a reminder now to ensure they don’t miss out on the mayhem, violence, and championship showdowns—live in Long Beach.
The monsters come out at night. Don’t miss MLW Slaughterhouse!
