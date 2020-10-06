MLW Announces Return of the Opera Cup for Fall Restart

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced the upcoming return of the Opera Cup for the promotion’s upcoming return to action, dubbed #TheRestart, slated for later this fall. You can read the full announcement below:

OPERA CUP SET TO RETURN THIS FALL

MLW CONFIRMS THE RETURN OF “THE CLASSIC”

NEW YORK – As Major League Wrestling charts its return to competition with #TheRestart, the league today confirmed the Opera Cup will return this year.

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament.

The best of the day competed in the tournament and would often be an entree to more success, including the World Heavyweight Championship of the day.

After a 71 year hiatus, the Opera Cup returned in 2019. Soon thereafter, the league confirmed the “classic” would be an annual tournament hosted exclusively by MLW.

Inspired by the legends whose names are immortalized in plaques on the sides of the cup, including: George Hackenschmidt, Stu Hart, Leo Pardello, William Muldoon and Waldek Zbyszko, “the classic” has returned to reignite the spirit of the greats who preceded today and tomorrow’s greats.

Over the summer of 2019, Major League Wrestling entrusted the same craftsmen who have worked with the NHL on maintaining the Stanley Cup to complete the restoration process of the original cup in time for the return of the tournament.

The Professional Wrestling Opera Cup is dedicated to the great men who have fought valiantly before us to ensure our passion, professional wrestling be cemented and respected in the annals of time.

In order for the Opera Cup to take place, CONTRA Unit’s tight grip on key aspects of MLW’s operations would have to be addressed. A situation MLW is well aware of and remains optimistic it will resolve.