MLW Announces Savio Vega vs. Alex Hammerstone For Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling has announced that Savio Vega’s first match with the compnay will be at MLW Never Say Never on July 25 against Alex Hammerstone. Here’s a press release:

National Champion Alex Hammerstone battles Caribbean Champion Savio Vega next Thursday in NYC

The pride of Puerto Rico takes on The Dynasty’s franchise player at MLW’s FUSION TV Taping

A champion vs champion clash goes down Thursday July 25 in Queens.

Champions will clash in Queens next Thursday when the newly crowned National Openweight Champion wrestles the reigning Caribbean Champion Savio Vega in an MLW sanctioned National Openweight title bout.

MLW today announced National Openweight Champion Alex Hammertsone vs. Caribbean Champion for MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

“Vega specifically asked for this fight and given his 30 year resume, Savio is more than a worthy challenger,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This is going to be an unorthodox, unpredictable encounter in Queens.”

In the 90s Savio Vega hit New York City like a cyclone. Relocating to the South Bronx from Puerto Rico, the “Pride of Puerto Rico” became one of New York’s most beloved wrestlers. Now, Vega returns as the Caribbean Champion, a celebrated legend of Puerto Rico.

Alex Hammerstone, the defending champion, will be tasked with trying to manage the tenacious brawling style of Vega, a legendary scrapper known for his hardcore wars all over Puerto Rico. Can the Phoenix powerhouse impose his power and youth to shut down Vega’s famous stamina, explosive striking and experience? We will get the answer on July 25th.

Vega has the opportunity to reign supreme as a double champion by dethroning Hammerstone to bring the National Openweight title back to San Juan, Puerto Rico. In order to do so, he’ll have to overcome not only Hammerstone but possibly the other members of the Dynasty.

Can the savvy Vega out scrap, out wit and out wrestle Dynasty’s franchise player?

Find out LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an MLW Fusion TV taping (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.

MAAASigned for July 25:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

DREAM MATCH

LA Park vs. Jimmy Havoc

FIRST-TIME EVER

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT

Teddy Hart (champion) vs. MJF

Austin Aries vs. Ace Austin

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Rey Horus vs. Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta)

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. CARIBBEAN CHAMPION

Alex Hammerstone vs. Savio Vega

Low Ki vs. Jimmy Yuta

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: Brian Pillman Jr. • World Tag Team Champions The Dynasty • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez • Air Wolf • Konnan • Myron Reed • Jordan Oliver and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS, FreeSports in UK and Ireland as well as EGO TV in Israel.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.