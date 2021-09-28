MLW Announces Signing of Beastman

MLW has announced the signing of a new super heavyweight in Beastman. The company announced on Monday that Beastman, who was part of MLW Battle Riot III, has signed on board and will compete at MLW Fightland on October 2nd.

The announcement reads:

Beastman signs with MLW

Super heavyweight sensation Beastman has signed with MLW. Making his debut in the Battle Riot, the 394 pounder rumbled with some of the league’s best and impressed all.

While details about his new MLW contract remain under wraps, MLW.com has learned that Kimchee had an active presence in brokering the deal.

Could Beastman be part of Kimchee’s new stable of behemoths? We may find out this Saturday as Beastman is confirmed to be in competition at Philly’s 2300 Arena. See Beastman LIVE.