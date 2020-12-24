wrestling / News

MLW Announces Tag Team Title Match & More For Kings of Colosseum

December 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Kings of Colosseum 2021

MLW has added a Tag Team Championship match and a big announcement for their Kings of Colosseum show next month. On tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion, it was announced that the Dirty Blondes will challenge the Von Erichs for the MLW Tag Team Championships on the show. In addition, Salina de la Renta will be making a “bombshell” announcement at the event.

MLW Kings of Colosseum takes place on January 6th during the timeslot for MLW: Fusion on YouTube and Fubo TV, and Pluto TV. The updated lineup is:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush
* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger
* MLW World Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Match: The Von Erichs vs. Dirty Blondes
* Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver
* Salina de la Renta makes a bombshell announcement

