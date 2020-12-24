wrestling / News
MLW Announces Tag Team Title Match & More For Kings of Colosseum
MLW has added a Tag Team Championship match and a big announcement for their Kings of Colosseum show next month. On tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion, it was announced that the Dirty Blondes will challenge the Von Erichs for the MLW Tag Team Championships on the show. In addition, Salina de la Renta will be making a “bombshell” announcement at the event.
MLW Kings of Colosseum takes place on January 6th during the timeslot for MLW: Fusion on YouTube and Fubo TV, and Pluto TV. The updated lineup is:
* MLW World Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush
* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger
* MLW World Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Match: The Von Erichs vs. Dirty Blondes
* Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver
* Salina de la Renta makes a bombshell announcement
More Trending Stories
- Ethan Page Asks Impact Wrestling To Send ‘The Karate Man’ To AEW
- Arn Anderson On Babyface vs. Heel Champions, The Brain Busters’ Tag Title Reign In WWE, Working With Steve McMichael
- Steve Austin On Potential Movie With The Rock, Costing Vince McMahon $14,000 At TV Taping, Pat McAfee’s NXT Promos
- JBL On Learning About Brawl For All, ECW One Night Stand Crowd, How ECW Fans Compare To NXT Fans