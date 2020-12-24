MLW Announces Tag Team Title Match & More For Kings of Colosseum

MLW has added a Tag Team Championship match and a big announcement for their Kings of Colosseum show next month. On tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion, it was announced that the Dirty Blondes will challenge the Von Erichs for the MLW Tag Team Championships on the show. In addition, Salina de la Renta will be making a “bombshell” announcement at the event.

MLW Kings of Colosseum takes place on January 6th during the timeslot for MLW: Fusion on YouTube and Fubo TV, and Pluto TV. The updated lineup is:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

* MLW World Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Match: The Von Erichs vs. Dirty Blondes

* Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

* Salina de la Renta makes a bombshell announcement