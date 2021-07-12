MLW Announces Talent That Will Be In Philadelphia For FIGHTLAND

Major League Wrestling has announced the first group of talent that will be in Philadelphia on October 2 for MLW Fightland. Here’s a press release:

Oct 2 return to Philly set

Major League Wrestling will return to the historic 2300 Arena on Saturday night October 2nd for FIGHTLAND.

Tickets can be purchased now at the 2300 Arena box office as well as at: www.MLW2300.com.

Scheduled to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

King Muertes

Alicia Atout

Mads Krügger

Davey Richards

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Richard Holliday

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Josef Samael

Ikuro Kwon

Calvin Tankman

EJ Nduka

Kevin Ku

Lee Moriarty

Savio Vega