MLW Announces Talent That Will Be In Philadelphia For FIGHTLAND
July 12, 2021
Major League Wrestling has announced the first group of talent that will be in Philadelphia on October 2 for MLW Fightland. Here’s a press release:
Oct 2 return to Philly set
Major League Wrestling will return to the historic 2300 Arena on Saturday night October 2nd for FIGHTLAND.
Tickets can be purchased now at the 2300 Arena box office as well as at: www.MLW2300.com.
Scheduled to appear:
World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu
National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
Ross & Marshall Von Erich
King Muertes
Alicia Atout
Mads Krügger
Davey Richards
“Filthy” Tom Lawlor
Richard Holliday
World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed
Josef Samael
Ikuro Kwon
Calvin Tankman
EJ Nduka
Kevin Ku
Lee Moriarty
Savio Vega
