MLW Announces The Return Of ACH, Will Compete On January 11

Major League Wrestling has announced that ACH has returned to the promotion and will next compete for MLW in January 11. ACH made his return at the Opera Cup taping in New York City last night. Here’s a press release:

ACH IS BACK IN MLW

ACH to compete January 11 at MLW’s Dallas return

MLW is about to get suuuuuuuper! Fresh off of a surprise return last night at MLW’s Opera Cup event, Major League Wrestling today confirmed the return of ACH to the organization

ACH will next compete at MLW’s return to Dallas at MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Known for bombarding adversaries with a variety of 450º splashes and signature moves like the Dragon Ball Z (multiple elbows to a cornered opponent followed by a running thrust attack), ACH is a powerhouse anime character come to life.

Wowing crowds around the world, the Austin, Texas native is a dynamic athlete. Combining uncanny agility with blistering strikes, ACH is the evolution of the modern-day fighter.

Experience ACH take flight LIVE in Dallas and , you’ll agree that this hybrid wrestler is in fact “SUUUUUUUPER”!

Matches signed:

NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

The return of ACH!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • ACH • Salina de la Renta • LA Park • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • MJF • Richard Holliday • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Brian Pillman Jr. and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.