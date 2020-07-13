wrestling / News
MLW Announces Their Own Line Of Protective Masks
MLW is working to earn some money while on hiatus during the pandemic and are aiming to protect their fans while doing so. They have announced a line of MLW-branded masks to protect against COVID-19. Here’s a press release:
MLW introduce new line of face mask covers
Fight the spread of germs in style!
NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today introduced a line of face covering masks.
Fight the spread of germs and help combat COVID-19 by wearing MLW’s new line of face mask covers available at MLWshop.com (powered by Pro Wrestling Tees), including:
MLW Face Mask
CONTRA Unit Face Mask
LA Park Face Mask
Injustice Face Mask
Due To Demand Please Allow Approximately 2-3 Weeks To Ship
Adult Size Mask – Covering approx. 5” x 7.25”. Includes loop ties to make mask tighter.
Dye sublimation print on mask may show white creases near seams edges. Mask color white on opposite side.
Made Of 100% 2-Ply All White Polyester, Inside Cotton. Very Comfortable And Easy To Wear. Very Soft, Breathable, Washable, Reusable, Elastic ear bands. Includes filter pocket and 2 filter inserts.
Function: Non Medical. Protect Your Mouth. These are not intended for health care professionals. No proven studies that this mask is effective for protections against Covid-19. These face masks are not FDA or NIOSH-approved.
