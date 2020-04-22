MLW Announces They Are Digitizing Their ‘MLW Underground’ Series

Major League Wrestling has announced they are in the process of digitizing their MLW Underground series, which was the show they had in 2003-04. Court Bauer previously said they intended to use their taped library to provide content while the promotion is on hiatus due to COVID-19. Here’s a press release:

MLW DIGITIZING THE UNDERGROUND

The Underground is coming.

MLW’s production studio is working on transferring the MLW Underground TV series from tape to digital. The process, which started on Monday, will see the entire 2003-04 library digitized with possible restoration of the footage.

“Since Major League Wrestling relaunched in 2017 fans have been asking for MLW Underground and we’re now working on making that a reality,” said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer.

Premiering in April 2003, MLW Underground featured host Joey Styles and athletes such as: Steve Corino and the Extreme Horsemen, Terry Funk, CM Punk, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Sonjay Dutt, Chris Hero, Sabu, LA Park, Vampiro, Umaga and countless others.

MLW Underground aired in various markets throughout America, including on the Sunshine Network, FoxSports Atlantic/Pacific and on broadcast stations in Philadelphia, Dallas, Ohio, Las Vegas, New England among other markets abroad such as Japan, the United Kingdom, India and South America.

More details on the project and future use of MLW Underground remain under wraps.