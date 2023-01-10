MLW Announces Tickets Now Available for SuperFight ’23 in Philadelphia

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that tickets are now available for MLW SuperFight ’23. The event will be held on February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the full announcement:

Tickets now on sale for MLW SuperFight’23 in Philly

MLW returns to the 2300 Arena February 4

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena on Saturday night, February 4 for MLW: SuperFight’23.

Tickets are now available for purchase at MLW2300.com. The January event sold-out, so don’t hesitate in securing your tickets ASAP.

Signed to compete:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

John Hennigan (formally John Morrison)

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Real1

Microman

Jacob Fatu

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Lince Dorado

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Davey Richards

Mance Warner

Rickey Shane Page

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Billie Starkz

Cesar Duran

The Samoan SWAT Team

The FBI

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.