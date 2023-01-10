wrestling / News
MLW Announces Tickets Now Available for SuperFight ’23 in Philadelphia
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that tickets are now available for MLW SuperFight ’23. The event will be held on February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the full announcement:
Tickets now on sale for MLW SuperFight’23 in Philly
MLW returns to the 2300 Arena February 4
(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena on Saturday night, February 4 for MLW: SuperFight’23.
Tickets are now available for purchase at MLW2300.com. The January event sold-out, so don’t hesitate in securing your tickets ASAP.
Signed to compete:
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
John Hennigan (formally John Morrison)
Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club
Real1
Microman
Jacob Fatu
Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Lince Dorado
Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie
Davey Richards
Mance Warner
Rickey Shane Page
Delirious
Sam Adonis
Billie Starkz
Cesar Duran
The Samoan SWAT Team
The FBI
Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!
The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Says WWE Sale Has Been Brewing For A While
- WWE Corporate Site Updates Board of Directors, Note On Vince McMahon’s Titles
- Saraya Reveals Triple H Offered Her A Return Match Before She Left WWE
- Eric Bischoff Had No Expectations For TNA’s Move To Mondays In 2010, Recalls Firing Bobby Lashley