MLW Announces Tickets Now on Sale for SuperFight Show in February
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that tickets are now available for promotion’s upcoming Charlotte, North Carolina debut with MLW SuperFight. Tickets for the event are currently available at MLWLive.com. You can see the full press release below:
Wrestling fans can now grab their tickets and be a part of history as MLW makes its Charlotte debut February 26 at the Grady Cole Center.
The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.
Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
Jacob Fatu
Ross & Marshall Von Erich
Davey Richards
Cesar Duran
nZo
5150 with Konnan
Mads Krugger
Calvin Tankman
Richard Holliday
National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)
Aramis
Arez
“The Judge” EJ Nduka
KC Navarro
Savio Vega
Myron Reed
Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.
