MLW Announces Tickets Officially on Sale for Fightland ’22

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) issued the following announcement on tickets going on sale today for Fightland ’22:

Get tickets starting at $15

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Tickets can now be purchased for Major League Wrestling’s highly anticipated return to Philadelphia on Sunday, October 30 with MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 at the historic 2300 Arena.

Fans can get tickets starting for just $15 at at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mads Krugger

Mance Warner

The Samoan SWAT Team

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.