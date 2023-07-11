wrestling / News
MLW Announces Tickets Now On Sale for Fury Road in September
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced the details and that tickets are on sale today for the promotion’s next event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. MLW Fury Road is scheduled for Sunday, September 3, and it will stream live on FITE+. Here’s the full announcement:
Tickets on sale Friday for Fury Road in Philly on Sept 3
Get tickets at MLW2300.com
Major League Wrestling today announced it will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Sunday, September 3 for MLW: Fury Road, a live FITE+ premium live event!
Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at MLW2300.com. Make sure to set a reminder today to ensure you get your tickets this Friday!
The card has a special 6pm start time.
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane
The Bomaye Fight Club
National Openweight Jacob Fatu
Willie Mack
Mance Warner
World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA
“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams
1 Called Manders
Matthew Justice
“International Popstar” B3CCA
SNISKY
Matt Striker
Joe Dombrowski
Mister Saint Laurent
Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.
The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Doesn’t Think AEW Knows How To Play To Strengths of Keith Lee
- Missy Beefcake Demands Hulk Hogan End ‘Beef’ With Brutus Beefcake
- Eric Bischoff Thinks It’s Possible WWE Holds WrestleMania In The UK, Talks Respect For John Cena
- Ted DiBiase Isn’t The Biggest Fan Of Modern Wrestling, Who He’d Want To Wrestle From Today