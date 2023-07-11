MLW Announces Tickets Now On Sale for Fury Road in September

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced the details and that tickets are on sale today for the promotion’s next event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. MLW Fury Road is scheduled for Sunday, September 3, and it will stream live on FITE+. Here’s the full announcement:

Tickets on sale Friday for Fury Road in Philly on Sept 3

Get tickets at MLW2300.com

Major League Wrestling today announced it will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Sunday, September 3 for MLW: Fury Road, a live FITE+ premium live event!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at MLW2300.com. Make sure to set a reminder today to ensure you get your tickets this Friday!

The card has a special 6pm start time.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane

The Bomaye Fight Club

National Openweight Jacob Fatu

Willie Mack

Mance Warner

World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

“International Popstar” B3CCA

SNISKY

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.