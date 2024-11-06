– Major League Wrestling announced announced that former World Heavyweight Champion Tom Lawlor is not cleared to return to the ring following a recent attack by Donovan Dijak that took place at MLW Pit-Fighters. You can view the announcement below:

Tom Lawlor update A filthy physical for the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion. Tom Lawlor recently had a medical check-up with league physician Dr. Nelson Sweglar on Thursday, and he’s still not cleared to return to the ring. This comes after the brutal ambush by Donovan Dijak, orchestrated by Saint Laurent, who dismissed Lawlor in the shocking finale of MLW PIT-FIGHTERS.