MLW Announces Touring Plans In the Works With New Cities
MLW has announced a return to touring for 2021 and 2022. The company announced on Monday that they are working on filling out their touring plans for the next 12 months, teasing “new arenas in new cities.”
MLW Touring Schedule In Works
With most of the country opening back up, the 2021-22 touring schedule has been green light. League officials are working on filling out the next 12 months with events featuring TV tapings, special events and more.
“We’ll be opening up new arenas in new cities,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “A lot of this was in the mix for 2020 and we’re happy to now hit the ground running as we build out the schedule for the next year.”
With the 2021 Opera Cup, a rumored SuperFight and several other big cards being plotted, Major League Wrestling expects to roll out several new dates events in the weeks ahead.
MLW welcomes fans back to arenas with the July 10 card hosted by the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The card will operate at full capacity.
