MLW Announces TV Deal To Bring Fusion To France

Major League Wrestling has announced a new TV deal which will see MLW: Fusion air on Webedia in France. Here’s a press release:

MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING SIGNS DEAL WITH WEBEDIA TO BRING MLW FUSION SERIES TO FRANCE

Webedia of France becomes 15th country to broadcast MLW content.

PARIS — Major League Wrestling has signed a content agreement with the French global media and technology company Webedia to broadcast the league’s flagship series MLW FUSION.

MLW FUSION premieres tonight at 21:00 Paris time on the Webedia streaming platform. Webedia will air first-run programming Monday nights on its OTT platform.

“This partnership marks an important step for MLW in France as we team up with an extraordinary partner in Webedia to present the league and its premier content,” said Court Bauer, MLW CEO and Founder. “Major League Wrestling’s content is a must have for all TV platforms, especially to target Millennial sports fans. Webedia is the perfect fit for MLW’s global content strategy.”

Major League Wrestling provides viewers of all ages with an unrivaled collection of new and library content.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW provides an extraordinary entertainment experience, showcasing some of the sport’s most storied and iconic families, embracing the Mexican lucha libre culture and presenting original content in a 360 manner.

MLW’s flagship series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch FUSION on FreeSports Tuesday nights at 10pm. Fans in France can watch Monday nights at 21:00 on Webedia. In Israel, FUSION airs at 6:10pm on Ego Total.

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Injustice, Mance Warner, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman, Alicia Atout and many more.

