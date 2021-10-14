MLW Announces War Chamber Match For Next Month’s Show

MLW is bringing back War Chamber for next month’s show in Philadelphia. On Wednesday night’s episode of MLW Fusion ALPHA, the company announced that War Chamber will take place on November 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The match will see CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu, Josef Samuel, Madds Kruger, and Kwon take on Alexander Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, EJ Nduka, and a partner yet to be announced inside the structure.