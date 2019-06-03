MLW Announces War Chamber Show For September In Dallas

MLW has announced a special show called War Chamber for their debut in Dallas, which happens this September. Tickets go on sale June 10. Here is a press release:

DALLAS – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced its Dallas area debut for Saturday night September 7 at the NYTEX Sports Centre with the first-ever WAR CHAMBER event.

Tickets go on sale next Monday June 10 at 10 a.m. CT at http://www.MLWTickets.com. Tickets start at $10.

The event will feature the homecoming of the Von Erich family, championship bouts and MLW’s top ranked wrestlers.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

“Since we started touring nationally Dallas fans have been demanding MLW and today we make that happen,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “As for what is WAR CHAMBER, well, that you’ll have to wait to hear more about soon.”

The fight card for this must-see MLW event will be also be announced soon.

Buy General Admission tickets starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com starting June 10 at 10 a.m. CT.

Signed thus far for MLW’s Dallas debut:

The Von Erichs • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Hart Foundation • Salina de la Renta • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • MJF and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:?

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

PARKING:

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

