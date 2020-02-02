MLW Announces Working Relationship With Dragon Gate

MLW announced a working relationship with Dragon Gate at their Fightland taping in Philadelphia, PA tonight. The news was announced via a video teaser.

Dragon Gate will replace Pro Wrestling NOAH as MLW’s Japanese partner while NOAH will continue to work with Impact Wrestling, reports POST Wrestling.

The deal was signed over the past week with the plan now for Dragon Gate talent to come to the U.S. to work MLW shows once they can secure visas. How long that takes remains to be seen.