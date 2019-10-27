MLW Announces ‘Mysterious Spider Lady’ as Oppnent for Zeda Zhang in First Women’s Division Match

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has officially announced the first opponent for Zeda Zhang in the promotion’s first-ever women’s division match. Zhang will face a mysterious opponent who is being billed as “The Spider Lady’ for the upcoming MLW Blood & Thunder event. The card is scheduled for Saturday, November 9 in Orlando, Florida. The show will be a Fusion TV taping for beIN Sports. You can check out the full announcement below.

Zeda Zhang kicks off women’s division against mysterious Spider Lady November 9 in Orlando

Special 4:00 bell time! Buy tickets starting at $20 at MLWgo.com

Enter the Spider Lady.

ORLANDO — MLW today announced Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady in the first women’s division match at MLW: Blood & Thunder at GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida on November 9. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The event has a special matinee bell time of 4:00pm with doors opening at 3:00pm to the general public.

Fans can buy tickets now at MLWgo.com.

The first women’s match is no longer a mystery. Sort of.

Zeda Zhang has accepted the challenge put forth by the mysterious grappler identifying herself as the Spider Lady.

WHO is the Spider Lady?

What does this mysterious grappler want with MLW and Zeda Zhang?

We may find out more November 9 when MLW returns to Orlando.

See history made LIVE in Orlando on November 9.

Ticket prices range from $20-$50 with a limited number of Platinum Packages also available.

This event is an all ages event.

There is no dress code for this event but bring your signs as cameras will be rolling for MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Buy tickets starting at $20 at MLWgo.com.

Signed thus far for this card:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

FIRST-TIME EVER ENCOUNTER!

Low Ki vs. Timothy Thatcher

WOMEN’S DIVISION BOUT

Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady

Mystery Box Battle Royal