Preview for Tonight’s MLW Anthology: Low Ki to be Featured

– As previously noted, tonight’s MLW Anthology episode will showcase Low Ki. The show airs tonight on beIN SPORTS at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the full preview and lineup for tonight’s episode:

MLW Anthology Preview: Low Ki

Airs this Saturday on YouTube 6:05pm & beIN SPORTS 10pm ET

This week MLW Anthology chronicles the Lone Wolf of Brooklyn, Low Ki.

A fighter’s fighter, Low Ki is known as one of the most devastating strikers in the sport’s history. His superior striking, unmatched intensity and discipline can only be matched by his impressive resume, which will be on display in this edition of Anthology.

Dating back to his 2004 debut against his trainer, Homicide, MLW Anthology navigates Low Ki’s rise from the protege of Homicide and the nefarious Gary Hart to his return to the league and ascension to being the World Heavyweight Champion.

Witness not only the debut of Low Ki in MLW, but his first ever shot at the MLW World Heavyweight title against Shane Strickland. Experience “The Professional” and his ascension in Major League Wrestling.

Matches:

Student vs Teacher: Low Ki vs. Homicide

World Heavyweight Title Fight: Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland (c)