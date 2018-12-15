Various News: MLW Main Events Set for WrestleMania Week Shows, AWA Hidden Gem Added to WWE Network

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced the main events for the promotion’s upcoming April 2019 TV tapings that will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City during WrestleMania week. You can check those out below.

* Rush vs. LA Park is set for Thursday, April 4

* A 40 Man Battle Riot is set for Friday, April 5

More details are available at the official MLW website.

– WWE has released a new Hidden Gem for the 12 Days of Hidden Gems collection on the WWE Network. The match is from AWA Christmas Night 1981 on December 25, 1981. Here’s the description:

Greg Gagne and Jim Brunzell battle the rough and rugged team of Jerry Blackwell and Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie on Christmas Night 1981.