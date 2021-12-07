MLW Azteca Miniseries set for Jan. 6 Debut

– Major League Wrestling announced new details today for the upcoming launch of the new Mexican Lucha Libre themed miniseries, MLW Azteca, on Thursday, January 6 at 8:00 pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE TV. The show will act as a standalone miniseries featuring luchadores of Mexico facing off with MLW’s top stars.

MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran will be overseeing the action from arenas in Mexico and underground fight clubs. MLW CEO Court Bauer said on the project, “MLW AZTECA is the next chapter in our on-going anthology series, and it will take MLW, its wrestlers and our fans to a very different and thrilling setting.”

MLW Azteca will air nationwide on beIN Sports starting Saturday, January 8 at 8:00 pm ET. Meanwhile, the finale of MLW Fusion: Alpha will air on Wednesday, December 15 to conclude the 13-part miniseries.