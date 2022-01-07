MLW Azteca’s Premiere Episode Is Now Online

MLW Azteca is making its premiere tonight, and the livestream is online. You can see the livestream below for the video, described as follows:

Renegades, are you ready? Cesar Duran invites the wrestling world to experience the thrills and glorious violence of MLW AZTECA – a new limited mini series!

By Cesar’s decree, World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone teams with “The Juarez Hellraiser” Pagano in Tijuana to rumble with El Jefe’s handpicked team of King Muertes and Taurus in the first ever APOCALYPTO MATCH!

Can Hammer and Pagano take down AZTECA’s greatest warriors and walk out of enemy territory with a HUGE victory, or will the champ and his unruly partner crumble in Cesar’s cathedral of violence? Tune in and find out!

The reigning World Tag Team Champions 5150 speak about their new year’s resolutions and spark a revolution of their own.

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane is in the house! What’s The Bomaye Fight Club got to say in the wake of the Calvin Tankman legal situation?

Kevin Von Erich puts Ross & Marshall Von Erich through a fight camp as they ready for to challenge for the World Tag Team Championship in Dallas later this month.

PLUS: Hammer’s not the only one to have drawn the wrath of El Jefe! It’s double jeopardy for The Dynasty as Richard Holliday rumbles with one of Mexico’s best in Psycho Clown!

Mexico’s finest luchadores put it all on the line in high octane trios action! Aramis teams with Destiny and Myzteziz Jr to take to the skies against “The Master of Strange Style” Arez, Black Danger and Dynamico.

Enter the mysterious world of masked lucha libre as Cesar Duran promotes MLW AZTECA!