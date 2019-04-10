MLW News: Update on Ticket Sales, Samurai TV Filming at Weekend Events, Notes on UK Talents and Minoru Tanaka

– PWInsider reports that tickets will go on sale for MLW Fury Road on Monday. The upcoming event is set for June 1. Set for the event so far is Low Ki, Tom Lawlor, Jacob Fatu, Teddy Hart, Brian Pillman Jr., Mance Werner and Davey Boy Smith Jr. Jim Cornette is also set to appear at the event.

Also, tickets will be going on sale on Monday for MLW’s upcoming July 25 event in New York City. Tickets will be on sale at MLWTickets.com.

– PWInsider also reports that Samurai TV from Japan was filming at MLW over the weekend.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that MLW wants to bring Minoru Tanaka back to the promotion later this year. Also, Major League Wrestling is said to be interested in several UK talents.

– Major League Wrestling will return to Chicago on July 6.