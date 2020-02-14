MLW Addresses Backstage Rumors of Alleged Attempts to Sign AAA Talents to Stateside Contracts

– According to a report by PWInsider, MLW commented on rumors that the promotion is actively trying to sign AAA wrestlers to stateside contracts. According to the reports, MLW officials stated that they are not pursuing stateside contracts with talents currently signed to AAA. However, the promotion does reportedly plan to continue booking AAA talents and also independent lucha talents from Mexico.

Earlier this month, MLW and AAA announced a co-promoted joint event that’s scheduled for Tijuana, Mexico. It will be held on March 13. More information on the card will be revealed soon.