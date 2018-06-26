MLW Battle Riot Airing as Two-Hour Special on BeIN Sports

– Major League Wrestling’ Battle Riot event will air on July 27th as a two-hour special on BeIN Sports. PWInsider reports that the announcement was made today after negotiations closed earlier in the day, just before the announcement was made.

According to the site, there was an offer to make the show a taped PPV, but Couret Bauer decided that a broadcast TV special would be more effective in getting attention for the brand bringing eyeballs to the product. Announced so far for the show are:

* 40 Man Battle Riot Match featuring Rich Swann, Jason Cade, Joey Ryan, Pierre Carl Oulette, Kevin Sullivan, ACH, Swoggle, John Morrison, Lance Anoa’i, Konnan, Sami Callihan, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Teddy Hart with more to be announced.

* The Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart & Davey Boy Smith Jr. w/Brian Pillman II) vs. ACH and Rich Swann

* Low Ki vs. John Hennigan

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Pentagon Jr