MLW Battle Riot Close To Selling Out

PWInsider reports that MLW Battle Riot VI, which happens June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, is close to selling out. The event will stream for free on Youtube.

The main event is the titular match, a 40-man Royal Rumble-style match. So far participants include Paul Walter Hauser, Jimmy Yang, Alex Kane, Sami Callihan, Matt Riddle, Místico, Bobby Fish, Ernest “The Cat” Miller, Matthew Justice, Timothy Thatcher, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Mads Krule Krugger, AJ Francis and more.