wrestling / News
MLW Reveals Sneak Peek Of New Show At Battle Riot III, Tease Invasion Angle With Azteca Underground
MLW announced during Saturday night’s Battle Riot III event that their new show, MLW Fusion: Alpha, will debut next month. The new mini-series will apparently focus on an MLW – Azteca Underground invasion angle. Below is a sneak peek of the new show which says “Major League Wrestling is under attack.”
During Battle Riot III, Cesar Duran, the owner of Azteca Underground, appeared and announced that he had reached a deal with MLW owner Court Bauer to be the new head matchmaker for MLW. Highlights of his appearance are also below.
Coming soon…#BATTLERIOT
▶️https://t.co/qt8MdGxFSN pic.twitter.com/bYL5oQS7HX
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 25, 2021
El Jefe @RealCesarDuran has arrived!#BATTLERIOT
▶️https://t.co/qt8MdGxFSN@AZTECALucha pic.twitter.com/J0cHbnP6RZ
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Recent Return of Harry Smith to WWE, Original Plan For Him
- Recent CM Punk Instagram Post Increases Rumors About AEW Signing
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin Turning Heel On WWE At Invasion PPV, Discussions To Add WCW-Branded Show
- Ryan Nemeth On What Led To His WWE NXT Release, Dolph Ziggler Getting In Trouble For Advertising His AEW Matches