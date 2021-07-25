MLW Reveals Sneak Peek Of New Show At Battle Riot III, Tease Invasion Angle With Azteca Underground

MLW announced during Saturday night’s Battle Riot III event that their new show, MLW Fusion: Alpha, will debut next month. The new mini-series will apparently focus on an MLW – Azteca Underground invasion angle. Below is a sneak peek of the new show which says “Major League Wrestling is under attack.”

During Battle Riot III, Cesar Duran, the owner of Azteca Underground, appeared and announced that he had reached a deal with MLW owner Court Bauer to be the new head matchmaker for MLW. Highlights of his appearance are also below.