MLW Battle Riot IV Set For New York City in June

March 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Battle Riot IV Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced the date and location for Battle Riot IV. The company announced on tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion that the show will return to New York City for the event, which will take place on June 23rd.

Battle Riot III took place on July 10th, 2021 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

