MLW Battle Riot VII Has Sold Out For A Second Time

As previously reported, MLW Battle Riot VII sold out, which led to the company moving to another venue and releasing more tickets. Now, they’ve sold out that venue as well. MLW announced that Battle Riot VII once again has hit capacity, this time for Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach. The event takes place on April 5.

No More Tickets! MLW Battle RIOT VII Hits Capacity in LA

LOS ANGELES — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced that Battle RIOT VII — set for this Saturday — is officially sold out at the expanded Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, marking a historic debut in the greater Los Angeles area for MLW.

This massive sellout is a testament to the passion and energy of the MLW faithful. From coast to coast and around the world, fans continue to show up and show out — and we couldn’t be more grateful.

If you didn’t score tickets, there’s still one way to catch MLW’s biggest show of the year: stream it live and free this Saturday night at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on MLW’s official YouTube channel: YouTube.com/@MLW.

???? Don’t miss a moment — click “REMIND ME” now on the event page to be notified when we go live!

“From all of us at MLW: THANK YOU for making this debut in Los Angeles unforgettable before I ring the belllllll,” states MLW President Cesar Duran.

????Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Battle RIOT VII live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

40-wrestler Battle RIOT match for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Participants:

•Matt Riddle (champion)

•Donovan Dijak

•Satoshi Kojima

•Bishop Dyer

•Atlantis

•Barbaro Cavernario

•Hechicero

•Paul Walter Hauser

•Paul London

•”Filthy” Tom Lawlor

•Atlantis Jr.

•BRG

•Bobby Fish

•Blue Panther

•MLW National Openweight Champion Matthew Justice

•Kushida

•Ultimo Guerrero

•Alex Kane

•Brock Anderson

•Ikuro Kwon

•Jesus Rodriguez

•Anthony Greene

•Virus

•Okumura

•Juicy Finau

•Star Jr.

MLW World Middleweight Championship:

Místico (champion) vs. Templario

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship:

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. Shoko Nakajima

CMLL Trios Match!

Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. vs. Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus

HIMAWARI vs. Janai Kai

Card subject to change.

General Public Doors Open: 5:00 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:25pm.

MLW Fan Expo – FREE with Your Battle RIOT Ticket!

MLW Fan Expo kicks off Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 6:45 PM at Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, CA, and it’s FREE for all Battle RIOT ticket holders! Fans will experience exclusive matches, meet-and-greets, live Q&As, interactive experiences, and more before the chaos of Battle RIOT VII begins. Arrive early—the first 100 fans through the doors will receive a FREE limited-edition MLW Rally Towel!

MLW Fan Expo Highlights:

Exclusive Matches: MLW World Tag Team Champions CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) in action!

Meet & Greets: Meet your favorite MLW stars! (Autographs & photos sold separately)

Live Q&A Panel: Hosted by Joe Dombrowski with MLW stars answering fan questions.

CozyMAX Bread Party: Free bagels and photo ops with Kojima & Okumura after their match!

Promo Cutting Booth: Step onto the MLW Interview Set and record a promo on your phone.

Ring Entrance Experience: Walk the MLW entrance runway and share your moment using your phone.

Merch Madness: Limited-edition MLW gear, event posters, and pre-signed 8x10s.

???? FREE with your Battle RIOT ticket – Don’t miss it! ????

MORE ABOUT THUNDER STUDIOS ARENA

The Thunder Studios Arena, just minutes from downtown Los Angeles, offers the perfect setting for MLW’s West Coast debut.

Thunder Studios Arena, located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810, has hosted world-class combat sports events, including major cards seen on DAZN and featuring Showtime Boxing Promotions. With enhanced amenities, expanded food options, and a more immersive setting, it’s the perfect stage for MLW’s historic Los Angeles debut.

Parking at Thunder Studios Arena

Thunder Studios Arena offers on-site parking and also has additional parking in nearby lots, but it’s advisable to arrive early, as parking can fill up quickly, especially for popular events.

This is an all-ages event, and MLW TV cameras will be rolling, so bring your signs and be part of the action-packed live broadcast.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

